How to make puff pastry roses for Mother’s Day

Award winning pastry chef, Keyes Clemmer, has dazzled us on the show with her edible arts and desserts. She’s now offering her tasty creations at the Falls Park Farmer’s Market. Today she shows us how to make a beautiful rose pastry just in time for Mother’s Day that looks as sweet as it tastes. You don’t even need to be a pastry chef to bake this deliciously tempting dessert.

Prairie Cocoa & Confections Puff Pastry Apples

Preparing the apples:

Ingredients:



3 Red Apples (red delicious is great)

1 Lemon juice

1 Tbsp sugar

Method:

Wash apples, remove stem and cut into half. *Leave skin on for red color in rose. With a melon baller, remove core. Slice apples into thin slices; approx.. 1/8” thick Fill medium saucepan approximately half way full with water. Add in sugar, lemon juice and apple slices; bring to a simmer. Simmer apples until slightly soft. Do not over cook or apples will become too soft. Remove from heat; and drain in a colander Gently rinse apples in cold water to reduce their temperature quickly, being careful to not overmix apples; set aside to let all liquid drip off.

Easy puff pastry:

Pastry dough

When making these, you can use store bought puff pastry (In the freezer/dessert section). However Keyes also included a recipe for puff pastry. For best results make the puff pastry the day before.

Ingredients:



1lb 2oz. All-purpose flour

1lb 2oz very cold butter; cut into small cubes

1 tsp Salt

1-1/4 cup ice-cold water

Method:

In measuring bowl; weigh out the flour and add the salt. On clean worksurface, pour the flour into a mound & create a “well” in the center. Place the small cubes “COLD” butter into the center of the well. *You can cut the butter ahead of time and refrigerate until needed. With your hands, gradually work the butter and flour together drawing flour into the center a little at a time. When the cubes of butter have gotten smaller and the mixture looks sandy/grainy, gradually add the ice cold water and mix it together until just incorporated.

**Do not over mix/work the dough.

Roll the mixture into a round disc; wrap well in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

When the dough is chilled; four worksurface and roll out the dough into a rectangle approx. 9 x 15

Fold the dough into thirds and turn the dough a quarter of the way to the right.

Roll the folded dough back out to the same size rectangle as before and once again fold it into thirds.

*Once these two roll outs are done; wrap the dough well in plastic

wrap and refrigerate for another 30 minutes.

Once the dough is chilled; you are going to repeat steps 7 and 8. When you are done doing this, you will have rolled out the dough 4 times. The puff pastry is now completed.

*Please note: after completing step 10 you will once again need to refrigerate the dough for at least 30 minutes.

**Dough; wrapped well in plastic will last up to 3 days in the refrigerator and up to a month in the freezer.

Creating the roses:

*Use standard size cupcake pan; sprayed w/non-stick cooking spray.

Ingredients:

Puff Pastry

Softened Apples

Apricot Jam

Method:

Remove Puff Pastry from refrigerator. On floured surface roll dough out to approx. 9X15 rectangle. (if using frozen; let 1 pkg. thaw prior to rolling out.) Using a knife cut puff pastry into 2” strips.

*9 x 2 will be your final size

Overlapping; place the apple slice with the red skin slightly above the top of the pastry edge, leaving approx.1 “ of space at the end of the strip. Fold up dough over bottom of apple edge.

Laying out the apples

From left to right; slowly roll up strip; being careful to hold apples in place as you roll.

Rolling the pastry rose

Place into prepare cupcake pan; with the red skin facing up.

Puff pastry roses ready to bake

BAKE: 375* for 30 to 40 minutes until golden puff pastry is golden brown. Remove from oven; and let cool for 5 minutes prior to removing. **To avoid the roses sticking in the pan; do not let cool completely before removing.

Sprinkle with confectioner’s sugar if desired!

Completed puff pastry roses!

Prairie Cocoa & Confections has signature items available at the Farmers Market each weekend.

Pushpop Cakes: Fun colored layers of Classic Vanilla Cake & Frosting in an Italian pushpop container… Cake on the go!

Cocoa Cookie Cups: An American Classic cookie shaped as a cup and lined with chocolate. Yes, you can drink out of it! Straws included 🙂

Prairie Frosted Cookies: A lovely combination of a butter & sugar cookie with our signature creamy frosting. Frosting flavors change weekly

Keyes also has a weekly theme!

This week is “The Mother of All” and next week is “Prairie Blossom Festival” (this is a play on the Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival).

Find out more about Prairie Cocoa & Confections on her Facebook page.