How to make meringue mushrooms and marzipan pinecones for a Buche de Noel

The Buche De Noel is a classic holiday treat that is enjoyed around the world. It can require a lot of work, but the end result is one amazing holiday treat.



That’s why we’re taking the next few days to break down the Buche De Noel, aka Yule Log, into a few more manageable steps that will make the process just a little easier.



Because after all, if you take things a step at a time, and prepare in advance, you’ll be able to avoid added holiday stress. We’re starting today with the little additons that make a Buche de Noel have all the holiday magic.

Follow along with us during these three days and you will have a beautiful Buche de Noel by Christmas Eve.

We are starting with the mushrooms and pinecones!

Meringue Mushroom

Meringue Ingredients:

3 room temperature egg whites

3/4 cup of sugar

a pinch of salt

1/4 tsp cream of tartar

1/2 tsp almond extract

Tricks for the Perfect Meringue:

Use a glass or metal bowl. Plastic bowls can absorb grease and fat over time making it harder for the egg whites to stiffen.

Make sure your eggs are room temperature. If you forget to get them out of the fridge, just set them in warm water for 10-15 minutes.

Pre-measure your sugar and add it very slowly. I add a tablespoon at a time and count to 30 in my head between each spoonful. Adding my sugar too quickly is the way I most often mess up meringue.



Directions:

With your egg whites in your bowl, add a pinch of salt, your almond extract and your cream of tartar (optional). Turn your mixer on medium speed until the eggs are nice and frothy. Then add a tablespoon of sugar at a time until you have added all 3/4 of a cup while whisking on a high speed.

Once your meringue has nice stiff peaks and is smooth and glossy, fill a piping bag with a large round tip and pipe an even number of “mushroom caps” and “mushroom stems”. Run a wet finger over any of the caps that you want to smooth down. Put your pan in an oven that is preheated to 215 degrees . Bake for 60-90 minutes. The time it takes them to bake perfectly depends on the humidity that day and your oven so just keep a close eye on them once you get past an hour. They are done when they are easy to pick up off of the parchment paper and they feel hallow inside.

Once they are cooled, take a knife and dig a small hole in the underside of the mushroom cap for the stem to insert. Coat the tip of your stem in melted chocolate and then set it in the mushroom cap to let dry. And the final step is to dust your gorgeous meringue mushrooms with cocoa powder!

Marzipan Pinecone

Marzipan Pinecones:

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup Almond Flour

1 1/4 cup Powdered Sugar (plus extra as needed)

Almond Extract

Rose Water (I didn’t add any but you really area supposed to!)

Sliced Almonds

Directions:

Mix your almond flour and powdered sugar together. Add one egg white and mix to start forming your dough. Add your almond extract and rose water. Continue to mix, adding a little extra powdered sugar if needed to get to a good doughy consistency. Wrap in wax paper or Saran Wrap until you are ready to use your marzipan. It will stay fresh in the fridge for at least a week. Form small cones with your marzipan and insert sliced almonds, angling them up as you go towards the top of the pinecone. And that’s it! See? That one was really easy!

Et voila! Votre pomme de pin!