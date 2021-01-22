How to make ice cream out of SNOW!!!

There is snow on the horizon KELOLAND! Maybe not in your exact neck of the woods, but living in South Dakota, it never feels like it’s too far away. While, it may be expected this time of year, there are a few of us who aren’t ever really looking forward to it. Today’s guest may just change that.



Jessica Rooney is the owner of Sub-Zero Desserts. She shows us how we can put the snow to work for us, and get a bit more enjoyment out of it. We’re learning to make ice cream using snow!

Snow Ice Cream Recipe:

1 cup milk

1/3 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1/4-1/3 cup alcohol like rum optional

5-6 cups of FRESH snow

In a big bowl, whisk together everything but the snow until the sugar is completely dissolved. Then add snow a couple of cups at a time and stir until it is the desired consistency.

Add toppings and enjoy!!