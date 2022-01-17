We feature a lot of food on the show, but more often than not, we’re shining a light on new takes of American staples. From vegan tater-tot casserole to protein puppy chow, we’ve covered our fair share of Americana. This week, we’re all getting lessons in how we can expand our palettes to food from around the world. We’re calling it our “multi-cultural menu.”
To get us kicked off we’re being joined by Vince Danh. He’s here today to show us how we can create a classic Vietnamese dish that we’re sure you’re going to love.
How to make Gỏi Cuốn, Vietnamese spring rolls
