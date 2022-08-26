Okay, we’ve taught you how to tie a bow tie. So we’re going to put a bow on National Bow Tie Day by dishing up another kind of bow tie.
You might know it as “farfalle”, “strichetti”, “farfalle rigate”, “farfallone”, or “farfalline.” Whatever you call it, nearly all of the terms have roots in the Italian word for butterflies. You can probably see why that is… but today we showed you how to make your own butterflies in ways you might not know.
Homemade pasta is easier than you think
Ingredients
- 2 ½ cups durum wheat semolina flour
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 cup water, or as needed, at room temperature
Directions
- Mix flour and salt in a large bowl or on a marble work surface. Make a well in the center.
- Pour water into the well a little at a time, mixing it with the flour. Add as much water as needed to make a sticky but compact dough.
- Knead dough with your hands by flattening the ball, stretching it, and folding the top towards the center. Turn 45 degrees and repeat until dough is elastic and smooth, but not too soft, about 10 minutes.
- Flatten dough with your hands and pass through the largest setting of your pasta machine. Fold in half, rub with more flour, and pass through the pasta machine again.
- Pass the dough through the middle setting of your machine and then through the second-to-last to make a long and thin sheet. Trim the sheet into an even rectangle and rub with more flour.
- Trim off the short edge of the rectangle with a decorative ravioli wheel cutter. Trim the rectangle into strips, about 1 inch wide, with a flat ravioli wheel cutter. Section the strips into 1 1/3-inch large pieces with the decorative cutter.
- Push the sides of each piece towards the center to form a bow tie.
- Let dry for about 30 minutes before cooking.