Okay, we’ve taught you how to tie a bow tie. So we’re going to put a bow on National Bow Tie Day by dishing up another kind of bow tie.



You might know it as “farfalle”, “strichetti”, “farfalle rigate”, “farfallone”, or “farfalline.” Whatever you call it, nearly all of the terms have roots in the Italian word for butterflies. You can probably see why that is… but today we showed you how to make your own butterflies in ways you might not know.

Ingredients

2 ½ cups durum wheat semolina flour

1 pinch salt

1 cup water, or as needed, at room temperature

Directions