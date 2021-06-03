How to make enchiladas

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

Enchiladas were featured in one of the first-ever Mexican cookbooks in the early 1800s, which means they’ve been popular for more than 200 years. So how can you make them a touch more modern?

Edward Paquette is the owner of Drunkle Ed’s. He’s the maker of an enchilada sauce you can find in stores around KELOLAND. He’s here today to show us how we can use his “Drunkle Ed’s” enchilada sauce to give chicken enchiladas an fresh update.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 