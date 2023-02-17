Exploring the world of exotic Southeast Asian dishes may sound overwhelming, but there’s no reason you can’t experience the diverse and captivating flavors that form the culinary link between the Asian and the Indian subcontinent in a simpler, take-out style, way. Lim Bun thinks there is nothing better than inviting friends and family into his home to enjoy some of his favorite dishes and he is here to show us just how easy a simple stir-fry can be to make – and all with locally available ingredients.