How to make a 4 ingredient baguette straight from France

When Sandrine Pilaz moved to the United States from France she had to start learning more than just English, she had to learn how to make the kind of baguettes recipe that her family was used to eating back home. After many trials, Sandrine’s baguette recipe is now perfected. And it’s only 4 ingredients.

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 1/3 cups lukewarm tap water

2 teaspoons dry active yeast

1 teaspoon salt

Directions

1. Pour lukewarm water in a bowl and add the yeast. (You don’t need to mix).

2. Add flour and salt.

3. Mix with a spatula until well combined. (The dough will be sticky and runny but that is fine).

4. Cover with a kitchen towel and let the dough rest for about 1 ½ hour or until the dough doubles in size.

5. When the dough is ready, preheat your oven at 420F. Place an ovenproof bowl with water on the lower part of the oven to create steam so you get a crispy result.

6. Divide the dough into two equal pieces and shape them into logs. You may use a little bit of flour if the dough is still sticky).

7. Lay the logs on the baguette tray. Use kitchen scissors and give a few cuts on the top to give a nice shape.

8. When the oven reaches 420F, place the tray inside and bake for 35 minutes.

Sandrine’s French baguettes

If you speak French and would like to follow along on Sandrine’s adventures as she navigates American life in KELOLAND, you can find her blog here.