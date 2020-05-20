How to grill Mexican steak fajitas

With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, we bet you’re already thinking about what to put on the grill. Only you might not be planning to grill fajitas… That is until after you see these Mexican steak fajitas. Ashley Thompson recently spent some time with our favorite Mexican chef, Alex Ramirez, and he taught her the ins and outs of grilling authentic Mexican steak fajitas.

Mexican Steak Fajitas

Beef steaks

One pack of flower tortillas

Two bell peppers (two different colors to make it look nice)

One onion

2 spoons of Worcestershire sauce

2 spoons olive oil

2 spoons of Montreal Steak seasoning

Queso fresco

Salt to taste

Cut the peppers and onions and lay them on the grill (remember to flip them part way through). Cut the beef steaks into strips and coat them with a marinade made of Worcestershire sauce, steak seasoning, olive oil and salt. Place steaks on the grill (also flipping them in the middle). In a pan on the grill add more olive oil and Worcestershire sauce and then add in the peppers, onions and steak once cooked and mix together. Warm up a tortilla on the grill and then add the steak and peppers and fold. Add sauce (recipe below) and Queso fresco!

Avacado Green Sauce

2 jalapeños

1 avocado

1 tomato

1/2 onion

cilantro.

Cut up all the ingredients and add to a blender. add 2 cups of water and blend.

You can find more of Alex’s recipes on his youtube channel or Avera sponsored healthy cooking show.