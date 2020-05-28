How to build an Asian inspired salad

If you’re finding yourself stuck in a dinner rut or looking for inspiration for your meal prep, a meal in a bowl may just be the answer you’re looking for. There are endless ways to build healthy recipe bowls for your family, and our next guest is going to show us the basics to get started. Darcy Green, the owner of ‘Brosia Bowl in Brookings, is here to show us how to build a plant-based bowl that let’s you get creative in the kitchen.

Learn more about ‘Brosia Bowl on their Facebook page.

How to build a salad bowl:

Step 1. Pick Your Base: (i.e. rice, sweet potato, salad mix, etc) This bowl uses salad as a base. Pile into a bowl of your choice

Step 2. Pick Your Protein: (i.e. legumes, etc) In this case, we are using seasoned black beans. Scoop beans onto greens.

Step 3. Pick Your Veggies: Here we are using red onion, carrots, cucumber slices, shredded purple cabbage, cilantro, fresh ginger, and crunchy chow mein noodles. Top with all the yummy veggies.

Step 4. Don’t Forget the Sauce: Homemade Carrot Ginger Dressing. Drizzle with dressing and enjoy!