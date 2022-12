Run! Run! As fast as you can! It’s time to catch the KELOLAND Living segment on gingerbread houses!



Okay, we weren’t actually able to catch the gingerbread man, but we were able to convince Keyes Clemmer, the owner of Prairie Cocoa & Confections and master pastry chef, to join us in studio to break down how we can create our own gingerbread house of our dreams.

Gingerbread house