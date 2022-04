Many of us would like to make the world a sweeter place. If you’re anything like our next guest, you might be tempted to take it one step further, by focusing on sweet–literally. We’re being joined by the baking brain, and heart, behind the blog, “Random Sweets”, Staci Perri-Mergenthal. She dropped by to show us how to create a few spring-themed treats that are perfect for serving up just desserts.

Spring treats

Spring treats: fillable cones