Lake days, sweet treats to cool down with, and fun in the sun all go hand-in-hand with summertime. You know what else does? Bonfires and S’mores!

John Zuhlke calls himself a “purveyor of fine honeys” with Little Shire Farm. He stopped by to tell us about their process for infusing honeys. And he even helped us take our s’mores up a notch with a delicious honey-infused marshmallow recipe!

For Little Shire Farms honey infused marshmallow recipes click here.