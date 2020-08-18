Homemade spaghetti sauce you’re going to lose your noodles over

Emily Wilson is the raw food chef behind Bee Loved Kitchen. She’s here today to take us through the steps to creating our own red pasta sauce that pairs perfectly with any pasta shape your heart desires.

Homemade Spaghetti Sauce Recipe:

1 cup sun-dried tomatoes 
1 cup cherry tomatoes 
1/2 cup water 
1/4 cup red onion 
1/4 cup nutritional yeast 
3 medjool dates or 1 1/2 tbsp agave 
2 tbsp olive oil 
2 cloves garlic 
2 tsp Italian seasonings 
1 tsp sea salt 
1/4 tsp onion powder 

Blend in a high speed blender until smooth. 

