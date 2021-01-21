Homemade sausage

Anna Anderson is with an online Farmer’s Market called “Glory Garden.” She’s joining to to show us how it’s possible to make a healthier version of sausage that you and your family are going to love.

Sausage Seasoning

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp red pepper flakes

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp ginger

2 tsp marjoram

2 tsp nutmeg

2 tsp oregano

4 tsp basil

4 tsp sage

4 tsp thyme

4 tsp salt

Mix and store in an airtight container.

Use 1.5 T of seasoning per 1 lb of meat. Add the seasoning before browning the meat.