Homemade sausage

Anna Anderson is with an online Farmer’s Market called “Glory Garden.” She’s joining to to show us how it’s possible to make a healthier version of sausage that you and your family are going to love.

Sausage Seasoning
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
1 tsp black pepper
1 tsp red pepper flakes
2 tsp cumin
2 tsp ginger
2 tsp marjoram
2 tsp nutmeg
2 tsp oregano
4 tsp basil
4 tsp sage
4 tsp thyme
4 tsp salt

Mix and store in an airtight container.

Use 1.5 T of seasoning per 1 lb of meat.  Add the seasoning before browning the meat.

