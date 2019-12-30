Homemade pumpkin apple dog treats

We all want the best quality and tastiest treats for our pets, but it takes awhile to sort through all of the options. You can save time and know that your pets’ treats are good quality by making them yourself. Callista Verver is with the Facebook page, “Cookies 4 College.” She’s here to show us how to make Pumpkin Apple Dog Treats.
Pumpkin Apple Dog Treats
Ingredients here: 1 Cup of high quality Pumpkin Puree or Homemade pumpkin puree with no added sugar or salts, 1 egg , 1 Medium Apple, 4- 4.5 Cups of quick oats, + 1 Cup grounded up( Whole wheat flour can substitute) & set aside.
**Makes up to 100 training treats or 25-50 biscuits**
- Preheat oven to 400*F
- Grind oats down in food processor or blender. Don’t have one? Roughly chop with a sharp chef’s knife. Transfer grinded/chopped oats to a mixing bowl.
- Core Apple , be sure to remove all the seeds!. Grate apple and add to bowl with oats.
- Add egg and pumpkin puree to bowl. Mix until combined well. You will notice a thick and sticky texture to the mix. Chill the dough for 1 hr. in fridge.
- On a clean surface dusted with the separate cup of ground oats ( or Whole Wheat flour), roll the dough out to approximately ½ thick. Feel free to use any shape of cutter you like! I find mini cutters and Dog bones are the best to use!
- Transfer to a lined baking sheet and bake for about 12-15 mins or until golden and crispy. Cool to room temperature for about 1 Hr. on a wire rack and store in an airtight container.