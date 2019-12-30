Homemade pumpkin apple dog treats

We all want the best quality and tastiest treats for our pets, but it takes awhile to sort through all of the options. You can save time and know that your pets’ treats are good quality by making them yourself. Callista Verver is with the Facebook page, “Cookies 4 College.” She’s here to show us how to make Pumpkin Apple Dog Treats.

Pumpkin Apple Dog Treats

Ingredients here: 1 Cup of high quality Pumpkin Puree or Homemade pumpkin puree with no added sugar or salts, 1 egg , 1 Medium Apple, 4- 4.5 Cups of quick oats, + 1 Cup grounded up( Whole wheat flour can substitute) & set aside.

**Makes up to 100 training treats or 25-50 biscuits**