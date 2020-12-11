Holiday mocktail recipe that the whole family can enjoy

Kelsey Johnson is a Registered Dietitian with 605 Dietitian and she’s here today to show us a few alternatives to a classic holiday cocktail, and teach us the perfect mocktail so everyone can enjoy.
Autumn Spice Sangria Mocktail
Total Prep Time: 5 minutes Total Cook Time: 2 hours
Ingredients
1 (750 ml) bottle sweet non alcoholic white wine
2 cup apple cider
1 large honey crisp apple, cubed
3 cinnamon sticks
Peel from 2 clementines
Directions:
- Dice apple into cubes and peel clementines. Set aside.
- In a crockpot, add wine, apple cider, honey crisp apple cubes, cinnamon sticks, and peel from
clementines.
- Simmer on high for 2-2 1/2 hours.
- Serve with cinnamon stick for garnish and honey crisp apple slices. Do not eat cinnamon stick,
for garnish only.