Eating healthy doesn’t mean it has to be boring! Many people think that in order to eat healthily, they need to cut out everything they love and stick to plain, unappetizing meals. But this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Health Coach and Registered Nurse, Tonna Jacobson, joined us in the studio with a protein pudding recipe that not only your taste buds will thank you for but it’s also a great way to add more protein in your diet.

Key lime pie cheesecake protein pudding

Key Lime Protein Cheesecake Recipe:

2 servings cream cheese (1/3 less fat or regular, NOT whipped)

1 container of Greek yogurt (key lime or other depending on what flavor you want to use)

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 tsp lime juice

2 tsp sugar free lime jello mix

**optional additional sweetener of choice if desired (honey, swerve sugar, stevia, etc)**

Refrigerate for an hour

Top with some graham crumbs and Reddi whip!