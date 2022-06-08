Nothing beats a beautiful meal. Except for maybe an even better dessert. Yet, when the waiter comes around asking whether you would like dessert, you might feel a little guilty about having that sweet treat. Wouldn’t it be great if you could have your cake and eat it too? Our next guest may have the answer to your dessert dilemma. The 605 Dietitian, Kelsey Raab, stopped by to share how we can create our own high-protein cheesecake that will help you satisfy that sweet tooth without the guilt.

High protein cheesecake

High protein cheesecake recipe:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup cottage cheese

Splash of almond milk

1-2 Tablespoons cheesecake jello mix

1/4 cup blueberries

Directions:

1. Blend cottage cheese and almond milk in the blender until creamy and smooth.

2. Add in cheesecake jello mix and blend until well combined

3. Pour into serving dish and top with blueberries