Heat up your Valentine’s Day with this flambé dessert

Valentine’s day plans don’t have to include dinning out. You can get just as fancy in your own kitchen. At least that’s what Ashley and Alex Halbach tried to prove when they made a Valentine’s dessert that is set on fire.

Red Velvet Cake Recipe

½ cup butter (at room temperature, plus 2 tablespoons to prepare pans) 3 tablespoons cocoa powder (divided) 1 ½ cups granulated sugar 2 eggs 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 tablespoons red food coloring 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon baking soda 2 ½ cups flour (sifted) 1 cup whole buttermilk 1 tablespoon vinegar

Directions:

1) Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a large rectangular pan.

2) Cream butter and sugar together. Add eggs one at a time and beat vigorously until each is incorporated. Mix in vanilla.

3) In a separate bowl, make a paste of the remaining 2 tablespoons cocoa and the food coloring. Blend into butter mixture.

4) Sift together remaining dry ingredients. Add dry ingredients and buttermilk to the butter mixture in two batches. In the last batch of buttermilk, mix in the vinegar before adding to the batter. Mix until blended.

5) Pour batter into pan(s) and bake for about 20 to 25 minutes. Cool on a rack completely.

Cream Cheese Frosting

Beat together 1 stick of butter, 1 package of cream cheese, 5 1/4 cups of powdered sugar, and 2-3 tablespoons of milk until well mixed .