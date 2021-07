We’re being joined by Chrissy Meyer from the American Heart Association. She’s going to share a recipe for Shrimp Spring rolls that are so good they’ll have your heart pumping for more.

You can find the recipe and instructions here: Spring Vegetable Rolls with Shrimp | American Heart Association Recipes

You can find the step-by-step tutorial for making these here: Spring Vegetable Rolls with Shrimp – YouTube