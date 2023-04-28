Caramel DeLites are hands down Brittany’s favorite Girl Scout Cookie. However, sometimes indulging in them makes her feel a little guilty– because once she starts, she thinks it’s hard to stop. If you’re like Brittany, you’re in luck because we demonstrated how to make a healthy option that will still satisfy cravings.

Registered Dietitian and owner of First Foods, LLC, Mariah Reil, stopped by today to demonstrate how to make a healthy Caramel DeLite cookie alternative by using apple slices!

Caramel DeLite Apple Slices Recipe:

– 1 apple, cored and sliced in rings

– 1/4 cup peanut or almond butter

– 2 tbsp honey

– 1/4 cup shredded coconut (unsweetened or sweetened)

– 1/2 tsp vanilla

– 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

– 1/2 lemon, sliced

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 425. Spread the coconut flakes onto a lined sheet pan and toast until golden, about 2-4 minutes. Let cool.

2. In a bowl, mix the nut butter, honey, vanilla, and coconut until well combined.

3. In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the chocolate chips in 30 second increments until totally melted, stirring in between.

4. On a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, place the apple rings and briefly squeeze the juice from the lemon slices over them. (This helps prevent browning)

5. Spread the coconut/nut butter mixture onto each slice evenly.

6. Drizzle the melted chocolate over each slice generously.

7. Place in the freezer to allow the topping to set completely, about 20 minutes.

8. Enjoy!