Growing up, it was easy to get obsessed with “toaster tarts”. You simply can’t argue with the ease and convenience of popping something into the toaster and grabbing it on the run as you head out the door. Only now, it’s probably better to eat a healthier option.
Well we’ve got good news for you. Chef Ellen Doerr is joining us today with a recipe that makes sure you can have that pop tart-like breakfast food and eat, too– without the guilt, yet all the convenience.
Healthy, homemade toaster pastry
