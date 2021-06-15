Healthy, homemade toaster pastry

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

Growing up, it was easy to get obsessed with “toaster tarts”. You simply can’t argue with the ease and convenience of popping something into the toaster and grabbing it on the run as you head out the door. Only now, it’s probably better to eat a healthier option.

Well we’ve got good news for you. Chef Ellen Doerr is joining us today with a recipe that makes sure you can have that pop tart-like breakfast food and eat, too– without the guilt, yet all the convenience.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 