The weather is heating up and there’s no better way to help you cool off than with a delicious popsicle. And while they are usually pretty low in calories, it might seem like a healthy choice, too. Yet our next guest says lower calories doesn’t always mean they are a healthy choice. Emily Wilson is a raw food chef and the owner of Bee Loved Kitchen. She demonstrated how we can make our own fruit popsicles that will add a lot more nutritional value to our diet.

Frozen fruit pops

Fruit Popsicles:

Use coconut water or blend up watermelon to use as the base. Add fruit of choice to popsicle molds and fill the molds with whatever you decided to use as the base.