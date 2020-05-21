Healthy chickpea ‘cookie’ dough

You may know them as chickpeas or garbanzo beans, but whatever you choose to call them, these legumes can add a big punch of nutrition to your recipes. But you don’t have to limit those recipes to savory ones. Mariah Reil has a Masters of Science Degree in Nutrition and Exercise Science. She’s here to show us a chickpea recipe that’s sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Chickpea ‘Cookie’ Dough

-1 ½ cups cooked chickpeas (or 1 can, drained and rinsed)

-1/2 cup peanut butter

-1 tbsp quick oats

-¼ cup honey

-1 tsp vanilla extract

-1/2 cup chocolate chips (dark or semisweet)