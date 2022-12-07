How full is your social calendar for the next few weeks? If you are like most of us, at least one night on the weekend, you’re supposed to be dressed in your holiday finery or in your ugliest holiday sweater for the office holiday party, or the neighbor’s holiday open house, not to mention all those family gatherings. Fran Rice, the Executive Director of Health Connect South Dakota and Carol Woltjer, the Director of Development for the Family Visitation Center in Sioux Falls stopped by the studio. And Veronica Hawman, the Regional Executive Director with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, also known as MADD, joined us via zoom. They all joined us with some advice on how to celebrate safely this holiday season with a Mocktails Mix-Off event that you might want to opt in for, instead of all those stuffy holiday get-togethers.

Mocktails Mix-off Event Details

Esther’s Punch Recipe

Health Connect is a consumer health library and health and safety information clearinghouse, providing individuals, families and communities with up-to-date information regarding various health and safety challenges, as well as, to helping identify resources available on a local and national level. Their offices are located at 2011 West 26th Street, Suite 203 in Sioux Falls. You can find out more about the health promotion resources they have available on their website at healthconnectsd.org.

The Mocktails Mix-Off mission is designed to bring public awareness of the importance of celebration options. Mocktails not just cocktails. These efforts are meant to encourage local hotspots to put non-alcoholic beverages on their drink menus. Don’t forget to join the sober fun at Giving Hope Bingo this Friday at 5 PM.