When it comes to cooking, Most people would agree that baking can be riddled with questions. Do I really need baking powder and baking soda? What's the difference between cake flour and all purpose flour? And what The heck is pate a choux? When you decide to add kids to the mix to help in the kitchen, the entire process can leave you spinning. Luckily, we know someone who can help. Keyes Clemmer, Executive Pastry Chef with Prairie Cocoa & Confections answers some of those questions by showing us the basics of pastry making and show us how to make pate a choux - a pastry making staple.

Choux Paste