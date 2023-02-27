What shape does your favorite pasta come in? Are you a fan of fettucine? Have you been known to rave about Rigatoni? Or maybe you’re just a sucker for Spaghetti? There are more than three dozen different styles of pasta–from Farfalle to Tortellini. And if you think you need some fancy pasta maker in your kitchen to produce your pasta preference, we are going to change your mind.



Our favorite scientist in the kitchen, Clark Caserella, joined us today to show us how to craft a perfect pasta without any fancy tools.

Clark Casarella and Ashley Thompson make handmade pasta shapes!

Strascinati family

On today’s show we learned how to hand make four types of Strascinati (or pulled) pasta shapes: Orecchiette, Cavatelli, Trofie and Capunti.

Handmade Trofie pasta

