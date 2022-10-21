Any good midwesterner will tell you the treat everyone loves is Puppy chow. But, a lesser known mid-western treat that brings a smile to everyone’s face? The popcorn ball. Registered Dietitian and Owner of First Foods, LLC, Mariah Reil, stopped by to show us how we can whip up the classic staple just in time for those Halloween parties.

Halloween themed popcorn balls

Purple Monster Popcorn Balls Recipe:

-16 cups popped popcorn

-5 tbsp butter

-one 16oz package mini marshmallows

-purple gel food coloring

-halloween sprinkles

-cooking spray (optional for coating hands before forming balls)

Directions:

1. In a saucepan, melt the butter on medium heat. Add the marshmallows and melt until combined with butter. Remove from heat and add the purple food coloring. Stir to combine.

2. In a large mixing bowl add the popcorn. Pour the marshmallow mixture over the popcorn and stir to coat evenly.

3. Roll into balls and sprinkle with the Halloween sprinkles.

Fall Popcorn Cheerio Balls

-6 cups mini marshmallows

-4 tbsp butter

-8 cups popped popcorn

-4 cups flavored Cheerios of choice (Chocolate Peanut Butter, Honey Nut, Honey Vanilla, Apple Cinnamon)

-1 cup Reese’s Pieces Candies (optional)

–cooking spray (optional for coating hands before forming balls)

Directions:

1. In a saucepan, melt the butter on medium heat. Add the marshmallows and melt until combined with butter. Remove from heat.

2. In a large mixing bowl add the popcorn and cheerios. Stir to combine.

3. Pour the marshmallow mixture over the popcorn cheerio mixture and stir to coat evenly.

4. Add the Reese’s candies to each ball when formed, making sure the marshmallow mixture is cooled and won’t melt the candies.