Who doesn’t love a holiday tradition? While Ashley Thompson may not have many of those, for the traditions she does have, she goes all in. That’s why when it comes to sharing those traditions, it can become a little stressful. One of her favorites is her Buche de Noel. It’s become the centerpiece for her Christmas meal with my family and friends.



But if you’ve watched Ashley make it on the show before, you know that it can be a beast.



Which means she is often left to fend for herself as she forages the grocery store in search of what she needs to make my “festive Yule log.”



Thankfully, Lindsay Lundeby is the jack of all hacks, and she joined us after years of watching Ashley toil away to build the bark and roll the cake just so, to share a few hacks to make this dessert attainable for the masses.



Drag to see the difference between the Buche de Noel that takes Ashley three days versus the one Lindsay made in six and a half minutes on today’s show.

