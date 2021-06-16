The heat is climbing and the humidity is thick. That can only mean it’s summertime in KELOLAND. While we’re all looking for a way to keep cool during the heat, we all still need to figure out a way to feed ourselves and our families nutritious and filling meals. However, the heat is likely forcing many people to abandon the oven and stove top and opt for the grill. And while most of us love traditional grilled foods, it can start to get a little monotonous.
Clark Caserella is the mastermind behind the blog “Cooking With Cas.” He shows us how we can put a fresh spin on a summer salad using the grill, and a watermelon. .
Grilled watermelon salad
