Grilled pineapple and veggies

Morgan Vander Zee and Mary Michaels with Live Well Sioux Falls joined us on the show today to share some tips when it comes to grilling pineapple and veggies.

1 pineapple
Pinch of cinnamon
1 Tbsp vegetable oil

Veggies of choice
1 Tbsp Vegetable oil
Salt & Pepper to taste

  1. Wash and slice produce in half or quarters
  2. Pat dry and brush in oil
  3. Season accordingly
  4. Cook 2-4 min per side until light grillmarks are visible.
  5. Flip and cook 2-3 min, and enjoy!

*This prep is tasty warm off the grill or chilled and eaten as left overs.

