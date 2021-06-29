Greek yogurt dips for the boat

Mariah Reil is a registered dietitian with Sanford Health. She’s here to share a snack that is perfect for those days spent on the water.
Greek Yogurt Peanut Butter & Honey Dip
Ingredients:
-2 cups plain greek yogurt
-1/4 cup natural peanut butter
-1/4 cup honey
-1/4 tsp cinnamon
-optional: top with mini dark chocolate chips
Options for dipping:
-fresh fruit (strawberries, grapes, banana, apple slices)
-graham crackers
Greek Yogurt Cheesecake Dip
Ingredients:
-1 container plain greek yogurt (32 oz)
-1/2 cup milk
-1 package sugar-free dry cheesecake mix
Greek Yogurt Ranch Dip
Ingredients:
-1 large container plain greek yogurt (32 oz)
-1 packet ranch seasoning
-optional: juice of once lime + 2 tbsp buffalo sauce
Options for dipping:
-whole wheat or high fiber crackers
-carrot sticks, bell pepper, cucumber, raw broccoli or cauliflower, cherry tomatoes
-whole wheat pita triangles
Directions:
1. In a large bowl, combine dip ingredients and stir until combined and well mixed. Enjoy! Keep dips refrigerated for storage.