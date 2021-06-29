Greek yogurt dips for the boat

Mariah Reil is a registered dietitian with Sanford Health. She’s here to share a snack that is perfect for those days spent on the water.

Greek Yogurt Peanut Butter & Honey Dip

Ingredients:

-2 cups plain greek yogurt

-1/4 cup natural peanut butter

-1/4 cup honey

-1/4 tsp cinnamon

-optional: top with mini dark chocolate chips

Options for dipping:

-fresh fruit (strawberries, grapes, banana, apple slices)

-graham crackers

Greek Yogurt Cheesecake Dip

Ingredients:

-1 container plain greek yogurt (32 oz)

-1/2 cup milk

-1 package sugar-free dry cheesecake mix

Greek Yogurt Ranch Dip

Ingredients:

-1 large container plain greek yogurt (32 oz)

-1 packet ranch seasoning

-optional: juice of once lime + 2 tbsp buffalo sauce

Options for dipping:

-whole wheat or high fiber crackers

-carrot sticks, bell pepper, cucumber, raw broccoli or cauliflower, cherry tomatoes

-whole wheat pita triangles

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, combine dip ingredients and stir until combined and well mixed. Enjoy! Keep dips refrigerated for storage.