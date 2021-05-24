Greek yogurt Alfredo sauce

Registered dietitian, Mariah Reil, joined us today to show us a healthier version of Alfredo Sauce that tastes as good as the not-so-healthy version. In fact, this recipe just might become your favorite.
Recipe Ingredients:
-3 tbsp unsalted butter
-2 cloves minced garlic
-1/2 cup low sodium chicken broth
-1 cup plain Greek Yogurt
-1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
-1/2 tsp black pepper
-1/2 tsp dried parsley
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan, melt the butter on medium heat.
- Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes.
- Stir in the chicken broth, and remove pan from heat and let stand for 2-3 minutes.
- Slowly stir in the yogurt.
- Add the cheese and stir well until the cheese is melted. May need to return pan to low heat to melt cheese completely.
- Add pepper and parsley and stir.
- Serve over roughly 8 ounces of pasta with choice of protein for a balanced meal!