Greek yogurt Alfredo sauce

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

Registered dietitian, Mariah Reil, joined us today to show us a healthier version of Alfredo Sauce that tastes as good as the not-so-healthy version. In fact, this recipe just might become your favorite.

Recipe Ingredients:
-3 tbsp unsalted butter
-2 cloves minced garlic
-1/2 cup low sodium chicken broth
-1 cup plain Greek Yogurt
-1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
-1/2 tsp black pepper
-1/2 tsp dried parsley

Directions:

  1. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter on medium heat.
  2. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes.
  3. Stir in the chicken broth, and remove pan from heat and let stand for 2-3 minutes.
  4. Slowly stir in the yogurt.
  5. Add the cheese and stir well until the cheese is melted. May need to return pan to low heat to melt cheese completely.
  6. Add pepper and parsley and stir.
  7. Serve over roughly 8 ounces of pasta with choice of protein for a balanced meal!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 