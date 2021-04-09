Good Spirits Fine Wine and Liquor: Gin tasting 101

Heather Taylor from Good Spirits Fine Wine and Liquor joins us in the studio to share her knowledge on gin and give tips on hosting your own gin tasting party.

Whether you’re looking for a great gin, a fine wine, or a bottle of bubbly, you’ll find an excellent selection that’s sure to please even the pickiest of palates. And if you’re not sure what to get, let Heather and her expert team guide you to a great selection. You’ll find them at Good Spirits Fine Wine and Liquor inside Taylor’s Pantry at 41st and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls. Visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

Classic Tom Collins Recipe

2 ounces Gin

1 ounce fresh squeezed lemon

1/2 ounce simple syrup

3 ounces club soda

Pour all ingredients minus the club soda into a shaker with ice and shake for 15-20 seconds until chilled. Pour over ice in a tall glass and top with club soda. Garnish with an orange slice and a Maraschino cherry.

Batched “Sour” Mix Recipe:

1 cup simple syrup

2 cups fresh squeezed lemon

Heat 1 cup of sugar and one cup of water together until the sugar is dissolved to make the simple syrup. Let the syrup cool. Squeeze lemons to get two cups of juice (I add a couple of limes to the mix). Add the juice to the cooled simple syrup and stir together. Keep chilled in the refrigerator for up to one week.