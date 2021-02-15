Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons

Aliah is a Girl Scout Troop 40271. She’s joining us today to show us how we can make a Chocolate Hazelnut Parfait using the classic Trefoil cookie
Chocolate Hazelnut Parfait Recipe:
Ingredients
- 3 cups cold milk
- 1 cup refrigerated hazelnut nondairy creamer
- 2 packages (3.9 ounces each) instant chocolate pudding mix
- 1 cup crushed shortbread cookies
- 2 cups sliced fresh strawberries
- Whipped cream, optional
Directions
- In a large bowl, whisk the milk, creamer and pudding mixes for 2 minutes. Let stand for 2 minutes or until soft-set.
- Spoon 1/4 cup pudding into each of eight parfait glasses; sprinkle each with 1 tablespoon cookie crumbs. Top with strawberries and remaining pudding and crumbs. Refrigerate for 1 hour before serving. Garnish with whipped cream if desired.