Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons

Aliah is a Girl Scout Troop 40271. She’s joining us today to show us how we can make a Chocolate Hazelnut Parfait using the classic Trefoil cookie

Chocolate Hazelnut Parfait Recipe:

Ingredients

  • 3 cups cold milk
  • 1 cup refrigerated hazelnut nondairy creamer
  • 2 packages (3.9 ounces each) instant chocolate pudding mix
  • 1 cup crushed shortbread cookies
  • 2 cups sliced fresh strawberries
  • Whipped cream, optional

Directions

  • In a large bowl, whisk the milk, creamer and pudding mixes for 2 minutes. Let stand for 2 minutes or until soft-set.
  • Spoon 1/4 cup pudding into each of eight parfait glasses; sprinkle each with 1 tablespoon cookie crumbs. Top with strawberries and remaining pudding and crumbs. Refrigerate for 1 hour before serving. Garnish with whipped cream if desired.

