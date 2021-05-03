Get ready for the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Virtual Celebration with this esquites recipe!

You’ve got just under 2 days to get to the grocery store to get all the supplies you will need to have a fantastic fiesta this Wednesday. And just so you don’t have to wonder any longer about what we’re talking about–it’s Cinco De Mayo!



Mexican chef extraordinaire, Alex Ramirez, is here to show us how to put some authenticity into our Cinco de Mayo celebration by showing us how to make Esquites – a traditional Mexican snack. And while he’s at it, he’s going to fill us in on some of interesting facts about the Mexican holiday which is now also widely celebrated here in the United States.

Don’t forget to check out the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Virtual Event on May 8th at 9 AM!