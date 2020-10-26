Get in the Halloween spirit with this spiderweb taco dip

Morgan Vander Zee is a Registered Dietitian with Live Well Sioux Falls. She’s sharing a freakishly festive dip recipe that will not only please your guests’ taste buds, but it’s also a treat for the eyes.
Spider Web Taco Dip Recipe:
1 can pinto beans
½ lb taco meat
Whole black olives
½ cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt
1 cup Salsa verde (green salsa)
1 tomato
½ cup lettuce
Bell peppers and/or tortilla chips for scooping
Instructions:
- Drain and rinse pinto beans, mash them with a fork into a thin layer on your serving dish.
- Sprinkle the taco meat over the bean layer.
- Spread the salsa evenly over the meat to create a nice green “canvas” for Halloween decorating.
- Use the reminding ingredients to design your dip. Plastic bags with the corner snipped make great piping tools for Greek yogurt spider webs or ghosts!
- Serve with veggie scoops like bell peppers or whole grain tortilla chips.