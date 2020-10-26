Get in the Halloween spirit with this spiderweb taco dip

Morgan Vander Zee is a Registered Dietitian with Live Well Sioux Falls. She’s sharing a freakishly festive dip recipe that will not only please your guests’ taste buds, but it’s also a treat for the eyes.

Spider Web Taco Dip Recipe:

1 can pinto beans
½ lb taco meat
Whole black olives
½ cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt
1 cup Salsa verde (green salsa)
1 tomato
½ cup lettuce
Bell peppers and/or tortilla chips for scooping

Instructions:

  1. Drain and rinse pinto beans, mash them with a fork into a thin layer on your serving dish.
  2. Sprinkle the taco meat over the bean layer.
  3. Spread the salsa evenly over the meat to create a nice green “canvas” for Halloween decorating.
  4. Use the reminding ingredients to design your dip. Plastic bags with the corner snipped make great piping tools for Greek yogurt spider webs or ghosts!
  5. Serve with veggie scoops like bell peppers or whole grain tortilla chips.

