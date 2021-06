PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- Widespread shortage of moisture and the governor's pro-agriculture position led her to issue an emergency order opening East River ditches to haying more than a week early.

That's just one of the moves by Governor Kristi Noem potentially affecting South Dakota's pheasant population that are likely to come up next week, when the state Game, Fish and Parks Commission, which governors appoint, meets in Watertown and by teleconference.