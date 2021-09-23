When someone asks you what your “must-see” Sioux Falls attractions are, what do you say? Probably the Falls themselves, but for many a stand-out symbol of the wonder of our city is the Sculpture Walk and the Arc of Dreams. None of that would happen without the artists, and the team of hard-working volunteers who make fundraising events like the upcoming Taste of Sioux Falls that make this happen.
Joining us today are two of these people, Jim Matthis is a Taste of Sioux Falls Committee Member, and Theresa Flannery Kramer is an owner of ODE to Food and Drinks. They are here to tell us more about the upcoming Taste of Sioux Falls To-Go event and a sneak peek at some of the food.
Get a delicious ‘Taste of Sioux Falls’ with Ode’s chicken lettuce wraps
