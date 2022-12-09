We’ve covered traditional foods from the allerheiligenstriezel to tamales, and we continued the journey of food today! We were joined by Marti Thompson. She stopped in to show us how we can whip the traditional fyrstekake, or the Norwegian Prince’s Cake. Which is perfect for your gatherings this holiday season.

Crust:

150g butter, softened (1 stick plus 2.5 T)

75g sugar (1/4 c)

2 egg yolks

250g flour (1 2/3 c)

Filling:

150g ground almonds (1 ½ c) OR almond flour OR Solo almond filling

2 egg whites

150g (1 cup) powdered sugar

1 t almond extract

2 T rum (or rum extract)

Bake mini muffin tin at 375 degrees F for 20 minutes