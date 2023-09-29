When a person dies, picking up and moving on isn’t easy. Which is why when someone passes in KELOLAND, neighbors rally around each other to bring comfort to those who are grieving.
One way we all come together is through food, regardless of whether you’re bringing food to the funeral reception, starting a meal train for the family left behind, or just sitting down with those who are mourning their loss, grieving brings us together.
So, today we showed you a few foods that have been labeled as “funeral food.” Because these dishes are too good to be only associated with grief.
Funeral Potatoes
1 C. Matchsticked potato
1.5 TBSP Diced onion
3 TBSP cream of mushroom soup
2 TBSP Sour Cream
2 TBSP Cheese
1 tsp panko bread crumbs
OPTIONAL:
3 TBSP crushed corn flakes
1 TBSP Butter
Special equipment:
4 inch wide by 2 inch deep OVEN SAFE ramekin
AirFryer
Small stove top pan
- Matchstick potatoes
- dice onion
- Combine potatoes, onion, soup & sour cream in bowl and stir
- Grease ramiken
- Add bread crumbs to bottom of greased ramekin
- Add HALF potato mixture to greased and crumbed Ramiken
- Add 1 TBSP cheese to potato mixture in ramekin
- Add remaining potato mixture
- Top with remaining cheese
- Preheat airfryer to 375
- Add butter to pan and brown
- Cook in 375 degree air fryer for 20 minutes (25-30 minutes if not using cornflakes)
- Remove from basket
- Let rest 10 minutes
- enjoy
- IF USING CORN FLAKES: Top Cheese & potato mixture with crushed cornflakes (can sub bread crumbs or left off)
- pour MELTED brown butter on top of cornflakes as evenly as possible
- Place Ramekin in airfryer basket
- Cook in 375 degree air fryer for and additional 5-10 minutes until topping is golden (cooking times may vary)
- Let rest for 10 minutes