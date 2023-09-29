When a person dies, picking up and moving on isn’t easy. Which is why when someone passes in KELOLAND, neighbors rally around each other to bring comfort to those who are grieving.



One way we all come together is through food, regardless of whether you’re bringing food to the funeral reception, starting a meal train for the family left behind, or just sitting down with those who are mourning their loss, grieving brings us together.



So, today we showed you a few foods that have been labeled as “funeral food.” Because these dishes are too good to be only associated with grief.

Funeral Potatoes

1 C. Matchsticked potato

1.5 TBSP Diced onion

3 TBSP cream of mushroom soup

2 TBSP Sour Cream

2 TBSP Cheese

1 tsp panko bread crumbs

OPTIONAL:

3 TBSP crushed corn flakes

1 TBSP Butter

Special equipment:

4 inch wide by 2 inch deep OVEN SAFE ramekin

AirFryer

Small stove top pan

Matchstick potatoes dice onion Combine potatoes, onion, soup & sour cream in bowl and stir Grease ramiken Add bread crumbs to bottom of greased ramekin Add HALF potato mixture to greased and crumbed Ramiken Add 1 TBSP cheese to potato mixture in ramekin Add remaining potato mixture Top with remaining cheese Preheat airfryer to 375 Add butter to pan and brown Cook in 375 degree air fryer for 20 minutes (25-30 minutes if not using cornflakes) Remove from basket Let rest 10 minutes enjoy