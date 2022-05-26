Nothing beats chips and salsa. We’ve definitely done our fair share of providing you with great recipes for the spicy dip and salty chips, using everything from cranberries to maybe too much cilantro? One place we haven’t taken the standby snack yet is to the dessert bar. Today, that all changed. Registered Dietitian, Mariah Reil, shared how we can whip up a fruit salsa with DIY cinnamon chips. And, while it may be sweet, thankfully it’s relatively sinless.

Fruit salsa and cinnamon chips

Fruit Salsa + Homemade Cinnamon Chips

Ingredients:

-2 cups diced strawberries

-2 kiwi, peeled and diced

-1 granny smith apple, diced

-1 mango, peeled and diced

-2 tbsp sugar (optional)

-juice of 1 lemon

-6 flour tortillas

-1/3 cup melted butter

-1/2 cup sugar

-2 tsp cinnamon

Directions:

1. Combine the diced fruit in a large bowl and toss to combine.

2. Add the lemon juice and sugar. Cover & place in the fridge while you make the chips.

3. Cut the tortillas into small triangles.

4. Dip each small triangle into the melted butter, toss in the cinnamon + sugar mixture, then place on a greased sheet pan. Make sure they are spaced out, you don’t want them to be touching another tortilla.

5. Bake at 425 and watch closely to avoid burning. Cook for about 5-10 minutes, depending on oven.

6. Let cool and enjoy with the fruit salsa!