Frozen dog treats to keep your fur baby cool in the summer heat

Pet Expert, Morgan Weber, from Lucky Pup Adventures is here to share some fun activities for the summer and demonstrate a treat you can make for your furry friends.

Easy Frozen Dog Treats Recipe:

Broth

Peanut Butter

Fruit (blended or toppers)

Yogurt

Canned food or meat

Directions:

Blend together 3oz yogurt, 3oz water or broth, and a spoonful of peanut butter until it is a pourable consistency. Place ice mold on a tray. Pour mixture into ice molds, leaving some room at the top. Sprinkle the yogurt mixture with their favorite fruit or shredded meat. Transfer the tray and completed treats to the freezer for about 4 hours. Serve to your dog as a treat or inside a Kong toy. If your dog is a slow eater, be sure to be mindful where you give them the treats so they don’t stain fabrics or carpets!