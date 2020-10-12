It’s fall y’all,and nothing gives more of a warm fuzzy feeling than the autumnal staple of pumpkin pie. Only that canned pumpkin, while sweet and convenient, can sometimes lack the depth of flavor we’re hoping for. What if I told you you could take a fresh pumpkin and turn it into a “gourd-geous” pie and it’s easier than you think.
Thankfully, Janelle Revier, a Culinary Arts Teacher at CTE, is showing us how to take a pumpkin from the vine and put it into the oven as a fresh pumpkin pie.
From vine to table: How to turn your pumpkin into “gourd-geous”pie
It’s fall y’all,and nothing gives more of a warm fuzzy feeling than the autumnal staple of pumpkin pie. Only that canned pumpkin, while sweet and convenient, can sometimes lack the depth of flavor we’re hoping for. What if I told you you could take a fresh pumpkin and turn it into a “gourd-geous” pie and it’s easier than you think.