One of Mitchell Olson’s New Year’s resolutions for 2024 is to attempt to eat healthier. And if you saw the amount of junk-food he inhaled over the holidays, you would agree that this segment is a step in the right direction. You’ve heard of a fried-egg sandwich, or an egg-salad sandwich, well today we made a fried-egg-salad sandwich.



And joining us in studio to demonstrate how you can whip up this culinary fusion of flavors was Tonna Jacobson, a local health coach who’s no stranger to helping others achieve their fitness resolutions.



Tonna said this delicious meal is low in calories, high in protein, and a fast, easy twist on the regular egg salad sandwich!

Ingredients:

3-4 eggs (1 whole egg then egg whites if wanting to keep lower in calories!

sriracha (optional)

1/4 cup skim mozzarella cheese

1 tablespoon light mayo

Dash salt and pepper

chopped green onion

Top on toast and optional top with avocado and/or jalapenos!