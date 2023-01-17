What’s your favorite food? For some of us it may be as simple as oatmeal or as complex as a turducken. Yes, some people do say their favorite meal is a chicken stuffed in a duck stuffed in a turkey. While we may not be whipping up a turducken, we shared one of Ashley Thompson’s favorite dishes. A simple week-night pasta with a fresh pesto sauce that is sure to be the hit of the weekly meal plan for your entire family.
Fresh pesto sauce recipe:
2 C fresh basil
2 TBSP walnuts
1 cooked confit garlic clove
1 fresh garlic clove
½ C Olive Oil
½ C grated parmesan cheese
Directions:
Add walnuts and basil to food processor
Process until finely minced
Slowly dribble in olive oil with machine running until smooth
Add in cheese
Process until cheese combined