What’s your favorite food? For some of us it may be as simple as oatmeal or as complex as a turducken. Yes, some people do say their favorite meal is a chicken stuffed in a duck stuffed in a turkey. While we may not be whipping up a turducken, we shared one of Ashley Thompson’s favorite dishes. A simple week-night pasta with a fresh pesto sauce that is sure to be the hit of the weekly meal plan for your entire family.

Fresh pesto sauce recipe:

2 C fresh basil

2 TBSP walnuts

1 cooked confit garlic clove

1 fresh garlic clove

½ C Olive Oil

½ C grated parmesan cheese

Directions:

Add walnuts and basil to food processor

Process until finely minced

Slowly dribble in olive oil with machine running until smooth

Add in cheese

Process until cheese combined