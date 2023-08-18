You may not know this, but Mitchell Olson and Ashley Thompson LOVE a good tailgate party. All the festivities, the excitement of the game, the friends and fellow fans, and of course the FOOD!



The actual sporting event, on the other hand, they could do without.



While they may not be heading into the game, they certainly know better than to show up at a tailgate empty handed. So today Mitchell showed Ashley how to whip up the perfect-treat that’s sure to be a game-changer at your next tailgate.