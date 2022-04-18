Dessert is something you always want more of, especially when it’s presented well. If a treat is well plated, it adds a level of sophistication to any meal. Even if it’s a mass-produced snack cake.



Janelle Whempner is the culinary arts instructor at CTE Academy. She joined us to issue a bit of a challenge that she puts her students through to see if Ashley Thompson was up to the task…We plated a Twinkie to demonstrate what a difference plating can make.

Janelle Whempner and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

More recipes and culinary tips: