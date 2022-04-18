Dessert is something you always want more of, especially when it’s presented well. If a treat is well plated, it adds a level of sophistication to any meal. Even if it’s a mass-produced snack cake.

Janelle Whempner is the culinary arts instructor at CTE Academy. She joined us to issue a bit of a challenge that she puts her students through to see if Ashley Thompson was up to the task…We plated a Twinkie to demonstrate what a difference plating can make.

RELATED: Disaster in the kitchen? Here’s how to fix it

Janelle Whempner and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set
Janelle Whempner and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

RELATED: Don’t fret, just fritter

More recipes and culinary tips:

Saffron and cardamom poached pears

I scream, you scream, we all scream for sweet corn ice cream!

What is the difference between ice cream and gelato and sorbet and sherbet?

How to toss pizza dough

Focaccia art: Bread that’s almost too pretty to eat

Sweet or savory star bread