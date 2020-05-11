Flourless, no-bake recipe to satisfy cravings

Becky Hall is a home baker. She’s here to mix up a flourless, healthy and no-bake recipe that everyone in the family will love!
Ingredients:
1/2 cup almond butter
1/4 cup + 2 T. honey
1 tsp vanilla
1 cup oats
3/4 cup toasted coconut
6 T. mini chocolate chips
1/2 cup flaxseed
Directions:
|Step 1. In a large saucepan, mix together ½ cup of almond butter, ¼ cup + 2 T. honey, 1 t. vanilla, and 3 T. of cocoa powder. (* if mixture is too thick, add 1 t. of water to the mixture at a time until it loosens up)
|Step 2. Add 1 C. of oatmeal, ¾ cup of toasted coconut, 6 T. mini chocolate chips, and ½ cup of flaxseed to the butter/honey mixture.
|Step 3. Stir everything until evenly mixed.
|Step 4. Cover the bowl and place in the fridge for 30 minutes.
|Step 5. Once the mixture has firmed, shape the dough into 1 inch balls (or flattened into a cookie shape if you prefer!)
|Step 6. If desired, the balls can then be rolled in a variety of toppings after being shaped. (i.e. coconut, chopped peanuts, dipped in chocolate. Go wild!
|Step 7. Enjoy this flourless, healthy, no bake treat even the kids will enjoy!