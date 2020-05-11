Flourless, no-bake recipe to satisfy cravings

Breaking News
Becky Hall is a home baker. She’s here to mix up a flourless, healthy and no-bake recipe that everyone in the family will love!

Ingredients:
1/2 cup almond butter
1/4 cup + 2 T. honey
1 tsp vanilla
1 cup oats
3/4 cup toasted coconut
6 T. mini chocolate chips
1/2 cup flaxseed

Directions:

Step 1. In a large saucepan, mix together ½ cup of almond butter, ¼ cup + 2 T. honey, 1 t. vanilla, and 3 T. of cocoa powder. (* if mixture is too thick, add 1 t. of water to the mixture at a time until it loosens up)
Step 2. Add 1 C. of oatmeal, ¾ cup of toasted coconut, 6 T. mini chocolate chips, and ½ cup of flaxseed to the butter/honey mixture.
Step 3. Stir everything until evenly mixed.
Step 4. Cover the bowl and place in the fridge for 30 minutes.
Step 5. Once the mixture has firmed, shape the dough into 1 inch balls (or flattened into a cookie shape if you prefer!)
Step 6. If desired, the balls can then be rolled in a variety of toppings after being shaped. (i.e. coconut, chopped peanuts, dipped in chocolate. Go wild!
Step 7. Enjoy this flourless, healthy, no bake treat even the kids will enjoy!

